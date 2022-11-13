Argentina at FIFA World Cup: Di Maria, Dybala make it to 26-member squad led by Lionel Messi

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni announced the 26-member squad for the FIFA World Cup on Friday.

The Copa America champion was bolstered by the addition of forwards Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala to the contingent. The participation of the two was under cloud to due injuries and their inclusion will be a huge boost to the Lionel Messi-led team.

Leandro Parades and Rodrigo De Paul were the midfield names that made it to the final squad, while Giovani Lo Celso had to miss due to a hamstring injury.

Among the defenders, the regular starters Lisandro Martinez and Nicolas Otamendi lead the stead.

Argentina has been slotted in Group C along with Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia. The Albiceleste start their World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22.