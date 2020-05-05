Fiorentina will sell Chiesa if Juve target wants to leave

Fiorentina is open to selling Federico Chiesa if the star forward wants to leave amid links to Serie A champion Juventus, according to owner Rocco Commisso.

Chiesa is a player in demand following his exploits for Fiorentina – the likes of Juve, Inter, Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly interested.

The 22-year-old Italy international, who emerged from Fiorentina's youth system in 2016, had managed six goals and three assists in 23 Serie A appearances prior to coronavirus halting the season.

Commisso addressed Chiesa's future, while denying the club have offered the Viola star a new contract.

"We had a meeting before Christmas if I'm not mistaken," Commisso told Radio Bruno Toscana.

"If he wants to go then I'm sorry, but we'd accommodate him, providing the offer is fair. We must also see what he's worth.

"[His price] may have dropped since last year. It must suit everyone, although there's a chance that he'll stay.

"I haven't offered Federico anything. There hasn't been a proposal, it's fake news. The important thing is that a player wants to stay.

"Many players have understood that Fiorentina are aiming high. I don't want to put anything in Chiesa’s mouth, he’s a very good lad.

"We have a very good relationship and I want to keep him. I want to do the right thing for Fiorentina and, if he wants to go, we'll accommodate him."

Commisso added: "There's Juventus, but there are also other teams in Europe."