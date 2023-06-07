Magazine

Fiorentina vs West Ham LIVE score, UEFA Conference League: Match underway

FIO vs WHU: Follow for live score, updates and highlights of the UEFA Conference League final between Fiorentina and West Ham United.

Updated : Jun 08, 2023 00:35 IST

Team Sportstar
PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - JUNE 06: Declan Rice of West Ham United, David Moyes (C), Manager of West Ham United and Billy McKinlay (L), Assistant Manager of West Ham United inspect the pitch prior to the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 final match between ACF Fiorentina and West Ham United FC on June 06, 2023 at Eden Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
lightbox-info

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the UEFA Conference League final between Fiorentina and West Ham United, happening at the Eden Arena in Prague.

Key Updates
  • June 08, 2023 00:35
    4’

    Gonzalez is down inside the box as Rice intercepts and collects the ball from him. Replay shows Rice’s hand unintentionally brushing Gonzalez’ nose, nothing serious

  • June 08, 2023 00:33
    1’

    Counter from West Ham, who are donning whites, as Antonio tries a long ranger. But it goes straight into Terraciano’s hands

  • June 08, 2023 00:32
    Kick-off

    Fiorentina starts left to right. Quick attack from the Serie A side as they take the ball inside the opposition’s box but gets dispossesed in the final third.

  • June 08, 2023 00:25
    Kick off soon!

    Just under 10 minutes for kick off. The players have lined up inside the tunnel and are ready to take the field!

  • June 08, 2023 00:15
    The inception of Conference League

    The UEFA Conference league was inaugurated just 2 years ago in 2021 and Roma clinched the title by beating Feyenoord 1-0 in the final.

    roma.jpeg

  • June 07, 2023 23:58
    Leading the Hammers towards glory - The Declan Rice story

    The captain’s armband at West Ham United has been worn by legendary players in the past, such as Bobby Moore, Paolo Di Caneo and the 24-year-old Rice has thrived under that pressure. Read the full story by our correspondent Anish Pathiyil

  • June 07, 2023 23:48
    Competition form

    Fiorentina: W-W-W-L-L

    West Ham: W-W-W-D-W

  • June 07, 2023 23:42
    PREVIEW

    Fiorentina will take on West Ham United in the final of the UEFA Conference League at the Eden Arena in Prague on Thursday (IST).

    West Ham and Fiorentina haven’t won a European trophy for more than 50 years.

    The drought will end for one of them when they play out the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday in Prague.

    West Ham earned its lone European title in 1965, the old European Cup Winners’ Cup. Alan Sealey scored twice to beat 1860 Munich 2-0 at Wembley Stadium.

    The Hammers reached the final of the same competition in 1976. En route to this, West Ham’s third European final, forward Jarrod Bowen contributed four goals and can’t wait to play it.

    “I’ve played for England, but I think achieving this with your teammates who you’ve been with together to get to a final and you have the opportunity to win a trophy together, it will be a massive moment,” Bowen said.

    “We’re all excited about being in the final of a European competition and this will be the pinnacle for a lot of players. It will certainly be the biggest game of my career.”

    Fiorentina’s only European trophy was also the Cup Winners’ Cup, the first one back in 1961 when it defeated Rangers in a two-leg final 4-1 on aggregate.

    By reaching the second finale of the Europa Conference League, Fiorentina has become the first club to contest a final in four major continental competitions.

    Fiorentina was defeated by Real Madrid for the 1957 European Cup (the forerunner of the Champions League), and by Juventus in the 1990 UEFA Cup final. It also failed to win the Cup Winners’ Cup back to back, losing the 1962 final to Atletico Madrid.

    Fiorentina has had a good buildup. It played the Italian Cup final two weeks ago and was beaten by Inter Milan 2-1. That’s the only loss for the Florence-based club in its last six matches. The last warmup for the Conference final was beating Sassuolo 3-1 last Friday for an eighth-place finish in Serie A.

    “We needed this victory,” Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano said. “Now we have a mountain to climb but we will be aiming for the summit in Prague.”

    Despite struggling to a 14th-place finish in the English Premier League, West Ham has been a European title contender for a second straight year under manager David Moyes.

    Following a campaign to the Europa League semifinals a year ago, West Ham marched to Prague as the only undefeated team in the third-tier Europa Conference League. West Ham won 13 games including qualifying, and was held by Gent to 1-1 in the first leg of their quarterfinal. The Hammers were the first club to win all six group stage encounters.

    At Eden Arena in the Czech capital, West Ham will face a team that scored the most goals in the campaign, 36, led by forward Arthur Cabral’s seven.

    The reward for the winner of the final is not just a trophy but also a berth in the Europa League next season.

    The first Conference final was won by José Mourinho’s Roma against Feyenoord 1-0 in Tirana, Albania a year ago.

    -AP

  • June 07, 2023 23:23
    Starting lineups

    Fiorentina: Pietro Terracciano; Dodo, Nikola Milenkovic, Luca Ranieri, Cristiano Biraghi (capt); Giacomo Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat, Rolando Mandragora; Nicolas Gonzalez, Luka Jovic, Christian Kouame

    West Ham United: Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice (capt), Lucas Paqueta; Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma

  • June 07, 2023 22:59
    Streaming information

    When does the UEFA Conference league final between Fiorentina and West Ham start?

    The kick-off of the UEFA Conference league final between Fiorentina and West Ham is at 12:30am IST.

    Where can I watch the UEFA Conference league final between Fiorentina and West Ham live?

    The UEFA Conference league final between Fiorentina and West Ham can be streamed live on the Sony LIV app/website. The match will also be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

