Senegal’s Ballo-Toure out for month after shoulder surgery

“The estimated time to return to full training is four weeks,” Milan said in a short statement after his operation in the northern Italian city.

Fode Ballo-Toure of Senegal on the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Fode Ballo-Toure of Senegal on the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. | Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill

Senegal defender Fode Ballo-Toure will be out for around a month after undergoing surgery on a dislocated shoulder, his club AC Milan said on Monday.

Ballo-Toure, who turns 26 on Tuesday and has 15 caps for his country, dislocated his right shoulder during Milan’s 3-0 friendly defeat at PSV Eindhoven.

Milan faces Salernitana in its first Serie A match of 2023 on Wednesday.

