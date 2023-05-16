Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun has decided to switch from England to represent United States, FIFA confirmed on Tuesday.

Folarin Balogun, a 21-year-old multinational with eligibility for England, Nigeria and the United States, has chosen to represent the United States in international competition.

He is expected to join the U.S. Men’s National Team for the Concacaf Nations League Final Four from June 15-18 in Las Vegas and could make his senior team debut in the semifinal against Mexico.

“We are delighted that Folarin has chosen to represent the United States,” said USMNT head coach Anthony Hudson. “Not only is he an extremely talented player, he’s also a good man who is going to add value to our National Team both on and off the field at a time when the team is continuing to improve.”

Born in Brooklyn, Balogun came through the academy and signed with Arsenal of the English Premier League. The striker has spent the last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Stade Reims, where he has registered 19 goals in 34 matches. Earlier this campaign, he became the youngest player to score at least 17 goals in a French first division season since 1956.

Having represented England in official competition at the youth international level, Balogun applied to FIFA for a one-time change of association which was approved on Tuesday, May 16.

“My decision to represent the United States came together with my family. In the end it became a no-brainer, but for sure it’s just something I wanted to do and it feels like I’m at home here. To represent the United States means a lot, more than people would know.” said Balogun.