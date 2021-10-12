Early Moore goal earns Wales crucial win in Estonia

Kieffer Moore's early strike was enough to earn Wales a vital 1-0 victory in Estonia on Monday to keep a playoff spot in World Cup Qualification Group E in its sights.

Wales started well and raced into a 12th minute lead, with Moore prodding home following a goalmouth scramble from a corner.

As Wales tired it became a matter of holding on rather than looking for a second, with the hosts almost levelling through substitute Vlasiy Sinyavskiy, who was denied by a brilliant save from goalkeeper Danny Ward.

The third-placed visitors survived some nervy moments late on to move onto 11 points in the group, level with Czech Republic in second, although Wales has two games left compared to the Czech's one. Belgium is top with 16 points.

Elyounoussi double gives Norway win over Montenegro

Norway's Mohamed Elyounoussi struck twice while a heroic defensive effort ensured a 2-0 win over Montenegro in its Group G World Cup qualifier on Monday to keep alive the home side's hopes of making the finals for the first time since 1998.

Norway took the lead in the 29th minute as a short corner found its way to Holmgren Pedersen and his cross was headed back across goal by Stefan Strandberg to Mohamed Elyounoussi who stooped to head into the net.

Montenegro had Marko Vesovic sent off in second-half stoppage time for two yellow cards in quick succession before Elyounoussi struck a beautiful curling drive to keep Norway in the running for place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The win left the Norwegians in second spot on 17 points, two points behind leaders Netherlands, who beat Gibraltar 6-0, and two ahead of third-placed Turkey with two games left.