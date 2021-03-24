I-League: Chennai City FC, Neroca aim for victorious end to season

No doubt, it has been a disappointing I-League season for Chennai City FC, a former champion. Eager to finish in the top 5 at the beginning of the tournament, Chennai City ended up in the eighth position, but managed to avoid relegation.

In the five-team Group B, Chennai City has one win (Arrows FC) and two losses (against Sudeva FC & Aizawl FC), and on Thursday, it will take on the relegated team NEROCA at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan Stadium.



Speaking ahead of the match, Chennai City’s head coach Satyasagara said his team is keen to win. “For me every match is important. We will always want to go for the three points. We will be giving a tough fight,” he said.

Satysagara chose to see the positives in the team’s campaign, highlighting that players from Tamil Nadu did show their potential. “Some of the local talents were eye-opening. Players such as Vineeth Kumar, Syed Suhail Pasha and Pradison Mariyadasan--they took their chances really well,” he said.



On the question of whether he would be keen to continue, the head coach said that was not the ideal time to talk about it. “I will have to go and discuss with the management,” he said.