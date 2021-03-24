India vs Oman friendly live streaming, match details: When and where to watch IND vs OMN

Indian men's national football team will take on Oman in an international friendly on March 25 in Dubai.

This will be India's first international fixture since November 2019 when it lost to Oman in the FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Igor Stimac's team will be without its skipper and talisman Sunil Chhetri, who couldn't make the trip after having tested positive for COVID-19.

At what time does the India vs Oman match kick-off on the 25th?

7:15 PM IST. This will be India's first international fixture since 19 November, 2019.

Where will the India vs Oman match take place?

At the Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.

What are the key things to know about this match?

Igor Stimac's men will take to the field for the first time in 16 months as they prepare for their remaining FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June.

Where will the India vs Oman match be broadcast?

The match will be broadcast on the Eurosport and Eurosport HD in India. The Eurosport broadcast will be streamed live on Jio TV.