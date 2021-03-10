I-League: Real Kashmir FC captain Mason Robertson's ban revoked

In a major relief to Real Kashmir FC, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) revoked the four-match suspension on its centre-back, Mason Robertson, on Wednesday. The decision will allow him to lead the side in the I-League playoff clash against TRAU FC at Kalyani Stadium on Wednesday.

In its decision, the AIFF appeals committee stated that the four-match suspension imposed upon the player "lacks justification and thereby stands annulled".

"The Committee further holds that the player's action was a first-time infraction and in no way can be said to be severe enough to attract the provisions of Article 50.2(a) of the AIFF Disciplinary Code," it stated.

Mason, along with his father David Robertson (the head coach of the club), were on Saturday suspended for four matches and fined Rs 2 lakh each for abusing the referee in "filthy vulgar language" during their I-League game against Indian Arrows on February 4.

The four-match ban would have forced the RKFC striker-cum-defender to sit out their remaining four playoff games.

Mason, in an appeal on Tuesday, had said the comment was "misconceived, contrary to law and cannot be sustained" and hence should be "revoked immediately".

The appeals committee also observed that the statement made by Mason "has to be judged on its terms and the same does not, taken by itself, amount to unsporting conduct within in the meaning of Article 50." It further stated that the alleged offence by the father-son duo cannot be clubbed together and should be judged separately.

"It is pertinent to note that there was a gap in time between the alleged statements of the appellant and the coach. Therefore, it may not be possible to ascribe them as a singular whole or as a concerted attempt to intimidate or offend the referee," it added.