Napoli thrashes Genk to reach Champions League last 16

Arkadiusz Milik starred with a hat-trick as Napoli joined Liverpool in qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

AFP
11 December, 2019 01:34 IST

Arkadiusz Milik fired Napoli into the knockout stages of the Champions League on Tuesday with a first half hat-trick that helped see off Genk 4-0.Pole Milik opened the scoring in the third minute and struck twice more before the break to end a nine-match winless run and ensure passage from Group E in second place, a point behind Liverpool.Dries Mertens scored the other goal from the penalty spot with 15 minutes remaining.Napoli joins Liverpool as the two sides from Group E to qualify for the knockouts.