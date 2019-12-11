Napoli thrashes Genk to reach Champions League last 16

Arkadiusz Milik fired Napoli into the knockout stages of the Champions League on Tuesday with a first half hat-trick that helped see off Genk 4-0.

Pole Milik opened the scoring in the third minute and struck twice more before the break to end a nine-match winless run and ensure passage from Group E in second place, a point behind Liverpool.

Dries Mertens scored the other goal from the penalty spot with 15 minutes remaining.



Napoli joins Liverpool as the two sides from Group E to qualify for the knockouts.