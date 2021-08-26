Serie A backs clubs in player release row

Serie A announced on Wednesday that it would support clubs that decide not to release players for World Cup duty who would have to quarantine on their return, as FIFA chief Gianni Infantino pleaded with the British government to allow exemptions for players.

In a short statement, Serie A added that it disagreed with "FIFA's decision to not extend exceptions for call-ups to countries where quarantine upon re-entry is mandatory", saying it "would create a competitive disparity for the teams who allow their players to travel to those countries".

The announcement from Italy's top flight comes after England's Premier League said on Tuesday it would stop individuals from featuring for countries on the UK government's red list, meaning a quarantine on return, for September's matches.

Faced with the prospect of having to quarantine for 10 days on their return, Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah and Manchester City's Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus are likely to miss out.

Spain's La Liga also said it would back its clubs in stopping players from leaving during the windows in September and October.