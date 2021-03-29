Three Wales players sent home after breaching team protocol

Wales has released Hal Robson-Kanu, Rabbi Matondo and Tyler Roberts from its national squad ahead of its World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic for breaching team protocol, the country's FA said on Monday.

"The three players will be returning to their respective clubs this afternoon.The FAW will not be making any further comment," FAW said in a statement.

While no details of the breach was given, Leeds United's Roberts took to Instagram to apologise for breaking curfew.

"Gutted to be leaving the camp early, but rules are rules and I shouldn't have been up in the hotel later than the set time.

"Sorry to the team, staff and Wales fans. I will continue to work as hard as I can to earn my place in the squad for the Euros," he wrote.

Wales lost 3-1 in their first qualifier against Belgium last week but beat Mexico in a friendly over the weekend. They play group leaders Czech Republic in Cardiff on Tuesday.