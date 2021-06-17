WATCH: The time has come to say goodbye to Real Madrid, says Ramos

Despite rumours of a departure throughout last season, the thought of Sergio Ramos leaving Real Madrid seemed like a distant one. After all, he spent 16 seasons in the club, scored 101 goals in 671 appearances for the Los Blancos.

With the club's official announcement of Ramos' departure on Thursday, Real Madrid fans will have to get used to not seeing the Spaniard leading his team next season, something which he has done so efficiently over the years.

In an "act of tribute and farewell" organised by the club for the legendary captain for Madrid, Ramos thanked Madrid fans for their support and expressed his wish of returning to the club one day.

Ramos, 35, had an injury-ridden season and played just five times since the start of the year. He was in Madrid's squad for the final game of the La Liga season against Villarreal but did not get any gametime.