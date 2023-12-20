MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former Barcelona footballer Dani Alves’ trial for alleged sexual assault to start in February

State prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison sentence. The lawyers representing the alleged victim want him to spend 12 years behind bars.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 18:56 IST , BARCELONA - 1 MIN READ

AP
File image of Dani Alves.
File image of Dani Alves. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File image of Dani Alves. | Photo Credit: AP

Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves’ trial for alleged sexual assault will start Feb. 5, a Barcelona-based court said Wednesday.

Alves is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Barcelona night club in December 2022. The former Barcelona right back has been in pre-trial jail since January. His requests to be released on bail have been rejected because the court considered him a flight risk.

ALSO READ | Russia Football Union votes against switch to Asian confederation

Alves has denied any wrongdoing, claiming he had consensual sex with the accuser. He was indicted by an investigative judge in August and the court said there was enough evidence to open a trial.

State prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison sentence. The lawyers representing the alleged victim want him to spend 12 years behind bars.

The 40-year-old Alves won 42 football titles, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played at his third World Cup last year in Qatar.

Related Topics

Dani Alves /

Barcelona /

Brazil

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas: Arjun’s Panthers faces Pardeep’s Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls at 9; When, where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Barcelona footballer Dani Alves’ trial for alleged sexual assault to start in February
    AP
  3. Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 updates: Preview, predictions; MCFC v MBSG streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Senior National badminton championships: Rituparna Das enters second round
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. SRH Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad squad composition, new players, top buys in auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Former Barcelona footballer Dani Alves’ trial for alleged sexual assault to start in February
    AP
  2. Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 updates: Preview, predictions; MCFC v MBSG streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Russia Football Union votes against switch to Asian confederation
    Reuters
  4. Nottingham Forest appoints Nuno as new manager
    Reuters
  5. AFC 2023 Asian Cup: First batch of tickets sold out, match ball revealed
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas: Arjun’s Panthers faces Pardeep’s Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls at 9; When, where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Barcelona footballer Dani Alves’ trial for alleged sexual assault to start in February
    AP
  3. Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 updates: Preview, predictions; MCFC v MBSG streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Senior National badminton championships: Rituparna Das enters second round
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. SRH Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad squad composition, new players, top buys in auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment