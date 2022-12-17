Thomas Tuchel shortlisted for Ghana head coach job: Reports

Former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked in September, has reportedly joined the race to become Ghana head coach. The Ghanaian FA has initiated the process of finding a replacement for former coach Otto Addo, who resigned following Ghana’s group-stage exit from the Qatar World Cup.

According to media reports, Tuchel is among the six applicants who have been shortlisted for the role. The list also included Chris Houghton, the former Newcastle United and Brighton & Albion manager, and George Boateng, the current assistant coach of the Black Stars. Boateng joined Ghana in May as Addo’s assistant.

The trio is joined by Paulo Bento, who stepped down as the South Korea head coach after the Asian side lost to Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16, former Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic and Gambia manager Tom Saintfiet.

Tuchel, who also managed Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint Germain, does not have experience coaching a national team. Tuchel was recently in Kerala, India, where he underwent Ayurvedic rejuvenation therapy.