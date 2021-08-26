France calls up Martial but leaves out Giroud for World Cup Qualifiers

Didier Deschamps, the head coach announced France’s squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers on Thursday with four new players and no place for veteran striker Olivier Giroud.

Giroud is the France team’s second highest scorer with 46 goals, but the 34-year-old AC Milan forward lost his place to Karim Benzema at the European Championships.

Giroud has played 110 matches for France and has been in every squad since he was first called up in November 2011.

The four uncapped players are Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby, Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, AC Milan left back Theo Hernandez and Roma midfielder Jordan Veretout.

Hernandez has impressed with his attacking skills, scoring 15 goals in the past two seasons.

Veretout netted 10 league goals in Serie A last season and opened this campaign with two goals in his first game last weekend.

Deschamps also recalled Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, who missed Euro 2020 after sustaining a left knee injury.

France hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in Strasbourg on Sept. 1 and travels to play Ukraine in Kiev three days later before hosting Finland in Lyon on Sept. 7.

France leads Group D with seven points from three games.