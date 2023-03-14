Football

Former France captain Renard open to return after Diacre sacking

Renard said last month she would not play at this year’s Women’s World Cup to preserve her mental health, with RMC Sport reporting that she would not represent the national side as long as Diacre was in charge.

Reuters
14 March, 2023 12:43 IST
Wendie Renard during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022.

Wendie Renard during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022. | Photo Credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Former France captain Wendie Renard, who announced last month that she would step back from the national team, said she is open to making a return if former coach Corinne Diacre’s successor deems her worthy of a recall.

Last week, Diacre was sacked by the French federation on the recommendation of an Executive Committee, and Olympique Lyonnais defender Renard told radio station Europe 1 she would be willing to return if the next coach wanted to work with her.

“It’s the coach who will select me if I perform well with my club ... but why not (make a return)?” she said. “I am a competitor at heart. I love this jersey and I want to do everything to win a title with it.”

France will be looking to win its maiden World Cup at this year’s showpiece event, which is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20-Aug. 20.

It begins its campaign in Group F against Jamaica on July 23 before facing Brazil and Panama.

