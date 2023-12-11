MagazineBuy Print

France confirms Euro 2024 warm-up game with Germany

France topped its qualifying group undefeated, ahead of the Netherlands, which it will face again in Group D in Germany, alongside Austria and the winner of Playoff A.

Published : Dec 11, 2023 17:15 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
France’s head coach Didier Deschamps (L) speaks with France’s defender Jean Clair Todibo (C) next to France’s forward Kylian Mbappe as they take part in a training session at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, southeastern France on November 17, 2023.
France's head coach Didier Deschamps (L) speaks with France's defender Jean Clair Todibo (C) next to France's forward Kylian Mbappe as they take part in a training session at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, southeastern France on November 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
France’s head coach Didier Deschamps (L) speaks with France’s defender Jean Clair Todibo (C) next to France’s forward Kylian Mbappe as they take part in a training session at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, southeastern France on November 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

France will play Germany in a friendly in March 2024, the French Football Federation (FFF) said on Monday.

This will be France’s first warm-up game before the Euro 2024 finals, which Germany will host.

“The France team will launch its year 2024 with the reception of Germany, in a friendly match on Saturday, March 23, at Groupama Stadium in Lyon,” the FFF said.

The two sides last met in September, when Germany ended a three-game losing streak in a 2-1 win over France in Dortmund. Rudi Voller was Germany’s interim manager at the time after the sacking of Hansi Flick.

Julian Nagelsmann has since taken charge of Germany, which will host Euro 2024, and after a winning start against the United States, his side has since lost to Turkey and Austria.

France topped its qualifying group undefeated, ahead of the Netherlands, which it will face again in Group D in Germany, alongside Austria and the winner of Playoff A.

Germany will take on Hungary, Scotland and Switzerland in Group A.

