France vs Poland, Euro 2024 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch FRA v POL Group D match

France has so far failed to find the net in Germany - its only goal in Euro 2024 has come off an own goal - and will hope to have Mbappe back against Poland.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 07:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
France captain Kylian Mbappe in training before the Group D clash against Poland in Euro 2024.
France captain Kylian Mbappe in training before the Group D clash against Poland in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
France will try to finally get the goals flowing against already-eliminated Poland as it seeks to finish top of its Euro 2024 group on Tuesday, but questions remain about the availability of key forward Kylian Mbappe.

The striker - who broke his nose in France’s opener against Austria - donned a mask to take part in a practice match on Saturday against the under-21 side of German club Paderborn in which he scored twice and set up two other goals.

France has so far failed to find the net in Germany - it beat Austria in its opener courtesy of an own goal and drew 0-0 with the Netherlands - so coach Didier Deschamps will be tempted to bring Mbappe back against Poland.

Read the full preview here: France needs goals against Poland, with or without Mbappe

When and where will the France vs Poland Euro 2024 Group D match kick off?
The Euro 2024 Group D match, France vs Poland, will kick off at 9:30 PM IST on Tuesday, June 26 at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Where to watch the live telecast of the France vs Poland  Euro 2024 Group D match?
The Euro 2024 Group D match, France vs Poland, will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where to live stream the France vs Poland  Euro 2024 Group D match?
The match can be live-streamed on the  SonyLIV app and website.

