France vs Poland, Euro 2024 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch FRA v POL Group D match

France will try to finally get the goals flowing against already-eliminated Poland as it seeks to finish top of its Euro 2024 group on Tuesday, but questions remain about the availability of key forward Kylian Mbappe.
The striker - who broke his nose in France’s opener against Austria - donned a mask to take part in a practice match on Saturday against the under-21 side of German club Paderborn in which he scored twice and set up two other goals.
France has so far failed to find the net in Germany - it beat Austria in its opener courtesy of an own goal and drew 0-0 with the Netherlands - so coach Didier Deschamps will be tempted to bring Mbappe back against Poland.
Read the full preview here: France needs goals against Poland, with or without Mbappe
When and where will the France vs Poland Euro 2024 Group D match kick off?
Where to watch the live telecast of the France vs Poland Euro 2024 Group D match?
Where to live stream the France vs Poland Euro 2024 Group D match?
