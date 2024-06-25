Netherlands vs Austria LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, NED v AUT preview

PREVIEW

Austria and Netherlands meet in their final Euro 2024 Group D game on Tuesday with their fates firmly in their own hands and both sides can still finish in the top two and guarantee a last-16 place.

The Dutch top the group on four points ahead of France on goals scored, with Austria third on three points having bounced back from a 1-0 defeat by France to beat Poland 3-1 with a superb performance.

The Dutch top the group on four points ahead of France on goals scored, with Austria third on three points having bounced back from a 1-0 defeat by France to beat Poland 3-1 with a superb performance.

The win over Poland kick-started Austria’s campaign after a 1-0 defeat by France, but it still has work to do. “If we calculate, we’re still not through, we need at least one more point - you could say with four points it’s quite sure that you will go through to the knockout round,” Austria coach Ralf Rangnick told reporters.

Poland’s second defeat in two games ensured it cannot progress, leaving Austria, the Dutch and France to battle for the top two spots, or to be among the four best third-placed teams, which would also send them into the last 16.

The scoreless draw with France on Friday did not ignite the fervour of the Dutch fans as Ronald Koeman’s side adopted a pragmatic approach.

