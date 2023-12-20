MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Frosinone stuns Napoli 4-0 to reach Italian Cup quarters for first time

Napoli rested a number of its key players, including Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, although it brought on the key duo in the 63rd minute.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 07:55 IST , Naples - 2 MINS READ

AP
Frosinone’s Enzo Barrenechea, left, celebrates after scoring the first goal of the game during the Italian Cup match between Napoli and Frosinone at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples.
Frosinone’s Enzo Barrenechea, left, celebrates after scoring the first goal of the game during the Italian Cup match between Napoli and Frosinone at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples. | Photo Credit: ALESSANDRO GAROFALO/ AP
infoIcon

Frosinone’s Enzo Barrenechea, left, celebrates after scoring the first goal of the game during the Italian Cup match between Napoli and Frosinone at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples. | Photo Credit: ALESSANDRO GAROFALO/ AP

Frosinone’s best cup run continued as it stunned defending Serie A champion Napoli by winning 4-0 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Tuesday to reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals.

Frosinone, which had never even reached the round of 16 previously, will next face either Juventus or Salernitana.

ALSO READ: La Liga: Griezmann ties Aragones as Atletico’s all-time top scorer in 3-3 draw with Getafe

Napoli rested a number of its key players, including Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, although it brought on the key duo in the 63rd minute, with the score 0-0.

Frosinone took the lead just two minutes later when Enzo Barrenechea was left relatively unmarked to head Luca Garritano’s corner into the far top side of the net.

It was Barrenechea’s first goal for Frosinone after joining on loan from Juventus — the team the 22-year-old Argentine could now face in the quarterfinals.

An even worse defensive error saw the visitors double their advantage five minutes later as a woeful pass from Napoli defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo saw Giuseppe Caso race through one-on-one with home goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini and he deposited into the bottom right corner.

Di Lorenzo made another mistake in the final minute when he fouled Matías Soulé in the penalty area and Walid Cheddira — who is on loan from Napoli — converted the resulting spotkick.

Substitute Abdou Harroui also scored in stoppage time to cap a wonderful night for Frosinone, which celebrated joyfully in front of the visiting fans.

Giovanni Simeone had a goal ruled out for Napoli in the first half for handball in the buildup.

Frosinone will play its quarterfinal on January 10. Juventus hosts Salernitana on January 4.

Related stories

Related Topics

Napoli /

Frosinone /

Italian Cup /

Serie A

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil and Mexico to face off in US ahead of next year’s Copa America
    AP
  2. Frosinone stuns Napoli 4-0 to reach Italian Cup quarters for first time
    AP
  3. Chelsea and Fulham win penalty shootouts to reach English League Cup semifinals
    AP
  4. Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga: Griezmann ties Aragones as Atletico’s all-time top scorer in 3-3 draw with Getafe
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Brazil and Mexico to face off in US ahead of next year’s Copa America
    AP
  2. Frosinone stuns Napoli 4-0 to reach Italian Cup quarters for first time
    AP
  3. Chelsea and Fulham win penalty shootouts to reach English League Cup semifinals
    AP
  4. La Liga: Griezmann ties Aragones as Atletico’s all-time top scorer in 3-3 draw with Getafe
    AP
  5. Injured Neymar to miss Copa America, says Brazil team doctor
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil and Mexico to face off in US ahead of next year’s Copa America
    AP
  2. Frosinone stuns Napoli 4-0 to reach Italian Cup quarters for first time
    AP
  3. Chelsea and Fulham win penalty shootouts to reach English League Cup semifinals
    AP
  4. Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga: Griezmann ties Aragones as Atletico’s all-time top scorer in 3-3 draw with Getafe
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment