La Liga: Griezmann ties Aragones as Atletico’s all-time top scorer in 3-3 draw with Getafe

Atletico Madrid failed to make history of its own on a night Antoine Griezmann tied Luis Aragones as the club’s all-time top scorer.

Griezmann scored twice on Tuesday to tie Aragonés on 173 goals, but Atletico conceded a stoppage-time equalizer in a 3-3 draw with Getafe that ended the club’s record-tying 20-game home winning streak.

Borja Mayoral converted a late penalty kick to help Getafe rally from two goals down against 10-man Atletico, which was trying to win 21 in a row at home in all competitions for the first time ever. It had last won 20 consecutive matches as a host in 2013.

Getafe had handed Diego Simeone’s team its last setback at home in a 1-1 league draw in February.

“In the end I wanted the three points, it’s a shame,” Griezmann said.

Griezmann scored his 172nd goal with Atletico in the 44th minute and then tied Aragones’ record by converting a 69th-minute penalty kick.

Atletico’s fans chanted Griezmann’s and Aragonés’ names after the France forward hit the top corner with a right-footed shot from the penalty spot at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

“Incredibly happy for a player who is part of the club’s history,” Simeone said. “He has always given everything for the club and is a very important player for us.”

Aragones reached his mark in 370 matches, while Griezmann needed 364 games with the club.

The draw lifted Atletico to third place in the league standings after 17 matches. It has the same 35 points as defending champion Barcelona. Girona remains the surprise leader with 44 points, two more than second-place Real Madrid.

Mayoral had evened the match for Getafe with a goal in the 53rd before Álvaro Morata put the hosts ahead again with a header in the 63rd. Óscar Rodríguez scored Getafe’s second goal in 87th and Mayoral netted the equalizer by converting the penalty three minutes into stoppage time to keep Atletico from earning the milestone victory.

Atletico played a man down from the 38th after Stefan Savic was sent off with consecutive yellow cards.

Atletico was coming off a 2-0 loss at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. Getafe won 3-0 at Sevilla on the same day for its third straight win in all competitions. The club from southern Madrid sits in eighth place with 26 points.

SEVILLA REBOUNDS

Sevilla routed Andalucia rival Granada 3-0 in the debut of coach Quique Sánchez Flores.

Adrià Pedrosa, Lucas Ocampos and Sergio Ramos scored a goal each for Sevilla, which hadn’t won in 10 consecutive league matches.

Flores was signed on Monday, two days after the club fired Uruguayan coach Diego Alonso following the team’s poor run in the league and the Champions League.

VALENCIA WINS

Valencia ended a five-game winless run in the Spanish league with a 1-0 victory at Rayo Vallecano.

Sergi Canós scored a 61st-minute winner for Valencia, which hadn’t won in the league since beating Granada last month.

Valencia moved to 10th place, while Rayo — winless in eight straight league matches — dropped to 11th.