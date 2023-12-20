MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga: Griezmann ties Aragones as Atletico’s all-time top scorer in 3-3 draw with Getafe

Griezmann scored twice on Tuesday to tie Aragones on 173 goals, but Atletico conceded a stoppage-time equalizer in a 3-3 draw with Getafe that ended the club’s record-tying 20-game home winning streak.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 07:42 IST , MADRID - 3 MINS READ

AP
Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring against Getafe.
Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring against Getafe. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Susana Vera
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring against Getafe. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Susana Vera

Atletico Madrid failed to make history of its own on a night Antoine Griezmann tied Luis Aragones as the club’s all-time top scorer.

Griezmann scored twice on Tuesday to tie Aragonés on 173 goals, but Atletico conceded a stoppage-time equalizer in a 3-3 draw with Getafe that ended the club’s record-tying 20-game home winning streak.

Borja Mayoral converted a late penalty kick to help Getafe rally from two goals down against 10-man Atletico, which was trying to win 21 in a row at home in all competitions for the first time ever. It had last won 20 consecutive matches as a host in 2013.

Getafe had handed Diego Simeone’s team its last setback at home in a 1-1 league draw in February.

“In the end I wanted the three points, it’s a shame,” Griezmann said.

Griezmann scored his 172nd goal with Atletico in the 44th minute and then tied Aragones’ record by converting a 69th-minute penalty kick.

Atletico’s fans chanted Griezmann’s and Aragonés’ names after the France forward hit the top corner with a right-footed shot from the penalty spot at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

“Incredibly happy for a player who is part of the club’s history,” Simeone said. “He has always given everything for the club and is a very important player for us.”

Aragones reached his mark in 370 matches, while Griezmann needed 364 games with the club.

ALSO READ | Belgium’s Courtois rules himself out of Euro 2024

The draw lifted Atletico to third place in the league standings after 17 matches. It has the same 35 points as defending champion Barcelona. Girona remains the surprise leader with 44 points, two more than second-place Real Madrid.

Mayoral had evened the match for Getafe with a goal in the 53rd before Álvaro Morata put the hosts ahead again with a header in the 63rd. Óscar Rodríguez scored Getafe’s second goal in 87th and Mayoral netted the equalizer by converting the penalty three minutes into stoppage time to keep Atletico from earning the milestone victory.

Atletico played a man down from the 38th after Stefan Savic was sent off with consecutive yellow cards.

Atletico was coming off a 2-0 loss at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. Getafe won 3-0 at Sevilla on the same day for its third straight win in all competitions. The club from southern Madrid sits in eighth place with 26 points.

SEVILLA REBOUNDS

Sevilla routed Andalucia rival Granada 3-0 in the debut of coach Quique Sánchez Flores.

Adrià Pedrosa, Lucas Ocampos and Sergio Ramos scored a goal each for Sevilla, which hadn’t won in 10 consecutive league matches.

Flores was signed on Monday, two days after the club fired Uruguayan coach Diego Alonso following the team’s poor run in the league and the Champions League.

VALENCIA WINS

Valencia ended a five-game winless run in the Spanish league with a 1-0 victory at Rayo Vallecano.

Sergi Canós scored a 61st-minute winner for Valencia, which hadn’t won in the league since beating Granada last month.

Valencia moved to 10th place, while Rayo — winless in eight straight league matches — dropped to 11th.

Related Topics

Antonie Griezmann /

Atletico Madrid /

La Liga 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. La Liga: Griezmann ties Aragones as Atletico’s all-time top scorer in 3-3 draw with Getafe
    AP
  3. IPL most expensive players: List of top 10 costliest buys in Indian Premier League 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs ENG, 4th T20: Salt’s second consecutive hundred helps England level series against West Indies
    AP
  5. Injured Neymar to miss Copa America, says Brazil team doctor
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. La Liga: Griezmann ties Aragones as Atletico’s all-time top scorer in 3-3 draw with Getafe
    AP
  2. Injured Neymar to miss Copa America, says Brazil team doctor
    Reuters
  3. Haaland sits out Man City Club World Cup semifinal
    AFP
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Third batch of tickets goes on sale on December 20
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arsene Wenger defends new FIFA Club World Cup format
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. La Liga: Griezmann ties Aragones as Atletico’s all-time top scorer in 3-3 draw with Getafe
    AP
  3. IPL most expensive players: List of top 10 costliest buys in Indian Premier League 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs ENG, 4th T20: Salt’s second consecutive hundred helps England level series against West Indies
    AP
  5. Injured Neymar to miss Copa America, says Brazil team doctor
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment