Fulham signs Leipzig forward Ademola Lookman on loan

Fulham has signed forward Ademola Lookman from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Lookman returns to the Premier League after he joined the German side from Everton in a permanent transfer last year.

The 22-year-old spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Leipzig, scoring five league goals in 11 games. However, he started only one league game last season.

“I'm glad I can be here to help the team,” Lookman told Fulham's website.

“After the conversations I had with (manager) Scott Parker, I got a great feeling, that's the working relationship I want to have. He's young and hungry and I'm young and hungry as well so it's a good match.”

Fulham, which is bottom of the league standings, travels to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.