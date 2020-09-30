Football Football Fulham signs Leipzig forward Ademola Lookman on loan Ademola Lookman returns to the Premier League with Fulham after he joined RB Leipzig from Everton in a permanent transfer last year. Reuters 30 September, 2020 21:41 IST Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring for RB Leipzig (File Photo). - Getty Images Reuters 30 September, 2020 21:41 IST Fulham has signed forward Ademola Lookman from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.Lookman returns to the Premier League after he joined the German side from Everton in a permanent transfer last year.READ | Hazard must prove fitness before playing for Belgium The 22-year-old spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Leipzig, scoring five league goals in 11 games. However, he started only one league game last season.“I'm glad I can be here to help the team,” Lookman told Fulham's website.“After the conversations I had with (manager) Scott Parker, I got a great feeling, that's the working relationship I want to have. He's young and hungry and I'm young and hungry as well so it's a good match.”Fulham, which is bottom of the league standings, travels to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos