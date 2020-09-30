Napoli squad clear of COVID-19 after facing Genoa

Napoli announced on Wednesday that there were no positive COVID-19 cases in its squad following the Serie A match against Genoa on Sunday.

There were concerns the virus may have spread to the Napoli team after Genoa confirmed 14 positive cases among its players and staff the day after suffering a 6-0 defeat in Naples.

Although there were no positive results from the first swab tests, Napoli confirmed a second round will take place on Thursday ahead of the side's trip to champion Juventus on Sunday.

RELATED| European football review: Controversies and early upsets

“All of the tests completed yesterday have returned negative results,” Napoli said on Twitter.

Genoa's next Serie A match, at home to Torino on Saturday, is at risk of postponement after the outbreak.

Napoli confirmed on Tuesday that president and owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has made a full recovery from COVID-19.

“We are delighted to announce that the club president has a clean bill of health,” the club said in a statement.

De Laurentiis tested positive for the coronavirus on September 10, a day after he attended a Serie A assembly alongside other leading Italian football officials.

Napoli has begun its domestic campaign well, comfortably beating Parma and Genoa, and is on top of the table.