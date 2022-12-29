Former Liverpool player Dirk Kurt congratulated Cody Gakpo after the Dutch international completed his move to the English club from PSV Eindhoven in a record transfer for the Dutch club.

Like Kuyt, Gakpo will also wear the No 18 jersey at Liverpool. “Cody Gakpo, welcome to Liverpool. This number has brought me lots of magic, and I hope it will bring you the same kinda magic too. Congratulations and good luck,” Kuyt tweeted.

Apart from Kuyt, Liverpool has had some iconic players donning the No 18 jersey in the past, like Michael Owen and John Arne Riise.

British media reported the transfer fee was around 40 to 50 million euros ($43 to $53 million).

Cody Gakpo, welcome to @LFC. This number has brought me lots of magic, and I hope it will bring you the same kinda magic too. Congratulations and good luck. #LFC#LiverpoolFCpic.twitter.com/GwzF42Izbm — Dirk Kuyt (@Kuyt) December 29, 2022

Gakpo was one of the most crucial players for Louis Van Gaal’s Dutch national team in its run to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The 23-year-old scored three goals at the quadrennial event.

At the club level, he has more goal involvements for PSV than Erling Haaland has for Manchester City.

The Dutchman had plenty of interest in the summer transfer window from the Premier League with Manchester United among the suitors.

Gakpo is an Eindhoven-born player, who rose up through the ranks at his boyhood club and made his senior debut in the 2017-18 season.

He has represented the Dutch across age levels before making his senior national team debut in 2021 at the European Championship against North Macedonia.

Gakpo scored his first international goal in the World Cup qualifier against Montenegro