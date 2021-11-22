Football Football Southgate extends England contract until 2024 Southgate, who coached England to the European Championships final in the summer, signed on a two-year deal to take his reign to eight years in charge. Team Sportstar 22 November, 2021 17:41 IST England manager Gareth Southgate. - Reuters Team Sportstar 22 November, 2021 17:41 IST Gareth Southgate extended his England contract until 2024, the Football Association confirmed on Monday.The 51-year-old, who coached the Three Lions to the European Championships final in the summer, signed on a two-year deal to take his reign to eight years in charge.Southgate will lead England to the Qatar World Cup next winter after having secured direct qualification this month."We have a great opportunity in front of us and I know they and the fans are all excited about what this squad could achieve in future," said Southgate. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :