Southgate extends England contract until 2024

Gareth Southgate extended his England contract until 2024, the Football Association confirmed on Monday.

The 51-year-old, who coached the Three Lions to the European Championships final in the summer, signed on a two-year deal to take his reign to eight years in charge.

Southgate will lead England to the Qatar World Cup next winter after having secured direct qualification this month.

"We have a great opportunity in front of us and I know they and the fans are all excited about what this squad could achieve in future," said Southgate.