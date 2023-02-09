Football

German Cup: Borussia Dortmund battles past VfL Bochum to reach last eight

Reuters
BOCHUM, Germany 09 February, 2023 11:06 IST
Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus celebrates after the end of the German Cup match against VfL Bochum in Bochum on February 8, 2023. 

Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus celebrates after the end of the German Cup match against VfL Bochum in Bochum on February 8, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus snatched a 70th-minute winner as they battled past gutsy VfL Bochum in a 2-1 win on Wednesday to book a spot in the German Cup last eight.

It had the upper hand in the first half but came up against a disciplined Bochum backline.

Julian Brandt went close with a free kick and Sebastien Haller slipped and sent the ball flying over the bar with only Bochum keeper Manuel Riemann to beat in the 43rd.

Dortmund needed a bit of luck to open the scoring as Riemann charged out of the box to clear with the ball landing at the feet of Dortmund’s Emre Can on the halfway line.

Can took a chance with a shot from 50 metres out and the ball rolled into goal before Riemann could scramble back in first-half stoppage time.

Bochum was the better side after the break and earned a 64th-minute penalty following a lengthy VAR review for a hand ball and Kevin Stoeger sent keeper Gregor Kobel the wrong way to level.

Reus, who came on as a substitute in the 67th, tapped in the winner three minutes later after Jude Bellingham had charged through and laid the ball off for his captain in the box.

