Football

Premier League: Jadon Sancho future in his own hands, says Erik ten Hag

Sancho’s first goal since September earned United a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford after the home side had been trailing 2-0 until the 62nd minute.

Reuters
MANCHESTER 09 February, 2023 09:50 IST
MANCHESTER 09 February, 2023 09:50 IST
Jadon Sancho applauds their fans after Manchester United and Leeds United played out a draw at Old Trafford on February 08, 2023. 

Jadon Sancho applauds their fans after Manchester United and Leeds United played out a draw at Old Trafford on February 08, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sancho’s first goal since September earned United a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford after the home side had been trailing 2-0 until the 62nd minute.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said forward Jadon Sancho’s future was in his “own hands” after conceding the England international underwent a difficult period before getting back among the goals against Leeds United on Wednesday.

Sancho’s first goal since September earned United a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford after the home side had been trailing 2-0 until the 62nd minute.

Also Read
Premier League: Super-sub Sancho, Rashford help Man United fight back for draw with Leeds

The 22-year-old was playing for only the second time after a prolonged absence for his physical and mental wellbeing but proved he could still play a big part this season with the crucial leveller.

“I am really happy he is (heading) in the right direction,” Ten Hag said. “I hope he can keep his momentum going and I am sure it will strengthen him and motivate him even more. He is a brilliant footballer and if he can invest in the right levels he can be outstanding.

“We now have a team that can play in the opponents’ half, he likes that, he can play in tight areas. It is in his own hands and so if he wants, he can do, and in this team, it is great to play...

“It is clear it is a difficult period but I am pleased and proud he did it so I will back him, the coaches will, and the team, but finally he has to do it himself.”

Also Read | Club World Cup 2023: Real Madrid eases past Al Ahly to reach Club World Cup final

Ten Hag was however frustrated that his side could not extend their home winning streak to 14 games in all competitions.

“I have mixed feelings,” he added. “If you are 2-0 down, it may be wrong to be disappointed, but on the other hand you have to win this game when you see on the pitch the two teams and if you create so many chances.

“But if you start each half the way we did, it is unacceptable.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us