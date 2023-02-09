Premier League

Premier League: Super-sub Sancho, Rashford help Man United fight back for draw with Leeds

Substitute Jadon Sancho’s first goal since September earned Manchester United a thrilling 2-2 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday as the host came back from two goals down to salvage a point.

Reuters
09 February, 2023 03:47 IST
Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho celebrates after scoring his sides second goal.

Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho celebrates after scoring his sides second goal. | Photo Credit: AP/Dave Thompson

Leeds flew out of the traps and stunned Old Trafford into silence after 55 seconds when Wilfried Gnonto arrowed the visitors in front from the edge of the penalty area.

The home side wasted a host of chances to level in the first-half before Leeds looked to have stormed into a match-winning position early in the second period as Raphael Varane put through his own net to double the visitors’ advantage.

However, in-form Marcus Rashford headed the host back into the match in the 62nd minute, and Sancho stepped off the bench to rescue his side a point eight minutes later, squeezing the ball past goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Old Trafford sensed another rousing comeback would be completed with a late winner, but their side ran out of steam, failing to win at home for the first time in 14 matches in all competitions.

United stayed third in the standings, three points ahead of Newcastle United in fourth, having played one game more.

Managerless Leeds climbed one place to 16th, one point clear of the relegation zone.

