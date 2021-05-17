Football Football Germany keeper Ter Stegen to miss Euros with knee problem Germany's Marc-Andre ter Stegen will miss next month's European Championship after the Barcelona goalkeeper said on Monday he needed to undergo a procedure on his knee. Reuters 17 May, 2021 18:32 IST Marc-Andre ter Stegen - AP Reuters 17 May, 2021 18:32 IST Germany's Marc-Andre ter Stegen will miss next month's European Championship after the Barcelona goalkeeper said on Monday he needed to undergo a procedure on his knee.The 29-year-old played the full 90 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 home defeat by Celta Vigo which ended Barcelona's La Liga title challenge with one game left in the season. Euro squad: Belgium names Hazard, De Bruyne and Lukaku in 26-man team La Liga moves fixtures to avoid clash with Eurovision Song Contest "I have decided together with the medical team of the club that I will do a complementary intervention on my knee. I'm sad that I will miss the Euro 2020 this summer with Germany," Ter Stegen wrote on Instagram. An update for all of you. Thank you for all your support throughout a difficult season and stay healthy!My message is here:https://t.co/XmgMkGpqH5 pic.twitter.com/gLot8Pz3cD— Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) May 17, 2021 "For the first time in many years I will be a fan at home supporting my country, I hope we win it."Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is expected to start at the Euros where Germany is in Group F along with Hungary, Portugal and world champion France. Germany will take on France in its first game on June 15 in Munich. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.