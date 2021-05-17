Germany keeper Ter Stegen to miss Euros with knee problem

Germany's Marc-Andre ter Stegen will miss next month's European Championship after the Barcelona goalkeeper said on Monday he needed to undergo a procedure on his knee.

The 29-year-old played the full 90 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 home defeat by Celta Vigo which ended Barcelona's La Liga title challenge with one game left in the season.

Euro squad: Belgium names Hazard, De Bruyne and Lukaku in 26-man team

La Liga moves fixtures to avoid clash with Eurovision Song Contest

"I have decided together with the medical team of the club that I will do a complementary intervention on my knee. I'm sad that I will miss the Euro 2020 this summer with Germany," Ter Stegen wrote on Instagram.

An update for all of you. Thank you for all your support throughout a difficult season and stay healthy!

My message is here:https://t.co/XmgMkGpqH5 pic.twitter.com/gLot8Pz3cD — Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) May 17, 2021

"For the first time in many years I will be a fan at home supporting my country, I hope we win it."

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is expected to start at the Euros where Germany is in Group F along with Hungary, Portugal and world champion France. Germany will take on France in its first game on June 15 in Munich.