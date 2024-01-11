Gokulam Kerala vs Mumbai City, Live Score: Kalinga Super Cup match updates; GKFC 1-0 MCFC at half-time

- January 11, 2024 14:49Half Time!
Gokulam Kerala heads into the half-time break with a slender lead, courtesy of a fortuitous goal. Mumbai City has been the dominant force, but has lacked the composure in front of the goal. But they will be furious about the goal which was disallowed. More to come in the second half.
- January 11, 2024 14:44The goal celebration!
- January 11, 2024 14:4342’
Hopeful long ball from Azza, looking for Sanchez. Overhit, again. Easily collected by Lachenpa. Nathan Rodrigues bursts into the box for Mumbai. But Hakku makes a vital block to prevent the shot. Muted appeals for a handball. Nothing given.
- January 11, 2024 14:3938’
Another chance for Gurkirat. He gets a free run down the left-hand side and he unleashes a left-footed shot just inside the box. Avilash Paul makes a good diving save down his left.
- January 11, 2024 14:3636’
Mumbai City players clearly not happy with the referee’s decision. But the game rolls on. Gokulam is seeing a lot more of the ball now as Mumbai players lose their focus ever so slightly.
- January 11, 2024 14:34Controversial moment!
Freekick from a crossing position for Mumbai City. Van Nieff swings it in. But Gokulam clears their lines well enough. Now a corner for Mumbai. Once again it is swung in from Van Nieff. Valpuia makes a run to the back post and heads it in. Mumbai City draws level.
Oh wait!. Gokulam claims there was a whistle before the header, which distracted their defence. The referee agrees to it and the goal is disallowed.
33’ GKFC 1-0 MCFC
- January 11, 2024 14:2928’
Mumbai has up the ante. Noguera is finding himself on the ball quite a lot now. Bouba loses the ball cheaply now. But Mumbai can’t make the chance count, after Vinit Rai loses the ball while attempting to charge into the box.
- January 11, 2024 14:25GOALGOAL!!
Alex Sanchez looks to lead a counter attack. He gives a back pass to Azza. But the reverse pass from Azza, aimed for Sanchez is a misdirected one.
But Gokulam gets the lead, against the run of the play. A long freekick is headed goal-bound by Bouba. It ricochets off the post and Alex Sanchez is there to head in an easy finish.
GKFC 1-0 MCFC
- January 11, 2024 14:2120’
Mumbai City comfortable on possession. They keep moving the ball back and forth. Attack down the right flank. Cross from Sanjeev Stalin to a dangerous territory. Luckily for Gokulam, none of the Mumbai attackers made a run for that cross.
- January 11, 2024 14:1616’
Gokulam Kerala defender Aminou Bouba tries to unlock the City defence with a long ball. But he overhits the pass resulting in a easy gather for Lachenpa. First shot from Gokulam now. Cross from the right flank and forward Alex Sanchez gets his head onto it. Easy save for Lachenpa there.
- January 11, 2024 14:1312’
Chance Missed!
Mistake from Rishad, who loses the ball at the edge of the box. Gurkirat Singh pounces on the ball. But he drags his right-footed shot wide of the post. Lucky break for Gokulam Kerala.
- January 11, 2024 14:1010’
El Khayati is causing Gokulam Kerala some trouble down the left-hand side. Gokulam defender Abdul Hakku is forced into action multiple times, already, to prevent the Dutch attacker from making a penalty box entry.
- January 11, 2024 14:087’
Gokulam Kerala unable to break free. They are not helped by some sloppy passing, which has prevented them from holding onto the possession for long. A mistake from goalkeeper Avilash gives Mumbai City a cheap throw-in the attacking third.
- January 11, 2024 14:054’
Mumbai City with the early control on possession. They zip the ball around the turf with some good passes to put the early pressure on Gokulam.
Mumbai wins the first corner of the day. El Khayati whips it in. Cross deep into the cross. The goalkeeper claws it away. Nathan Rodrigues hits the rebound high.
- January 11, 2024 14:02Kickoff
Mumbai City in its blue outfit, Gokulam Kerala in the green colours. And the game kicks off!
- January 11, 2024 13:49Here is how Gokulam will lineup!
- January 11, 2024 13:32Here is Mumbai’s starting 11
- January 11, 2024 13:31All set for the showdown!
- January 11, 2024 13:01Live Streaming Info
How can you watch the match in India?
The Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mumbai City FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Channel (TV).
