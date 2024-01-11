MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Gokulam Kerala vs Mumbai City, Live Score: Kalinga Super Cup match updates; GKFC 1-0 MCFC at half-time

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the Kalinga Super Cup match between Gokulam Kerala and Mumbai City FC happening in Bhubaneswar.

Updated : Jan 11, 2024 14:57 IST

Team Sportstar

GFKC vs MCFC, Kalinga Super Cup Live Blog: Follow for all live upddates from the Kalinga Super Cup match between Gokulam Kerala and Mumbai City FC happening in Bhubaneswar. 

  • January 11, 2024 14:49
    Half Time!

    Gokulam Kerala heads into the half-time break with a slender lead, courtesy of a fortuitous goal. Mumbai City has been the dominant force, but has lacked the composure in front of the goal. But they will be furious about the goal which was disallowed. More to come in the second half. 

  • January 11, 2024 14:44
    The goal celebration!
  • January 11, 2024 14:43
    42’

    Hopeful long ball from Azza, looking for Sanchez. Overhit, again. Easily collected by Lachenpa. Nathan Rodrigues bursts into the box for Mumbai. But Hakku makes a vital block to prevent the shot. Muted appeals for a handball. Nothing given.

  • January 11, 2024 14:39
    38’

    Another chance for Gurkirat. He gets a free run down the left-hand side and he unleashes a left-footed shot just inside the box. Avilash Paul makes a good diving save down his left. 

  • January 11, 2024 14:36
    36’

    Mumbai City players clearly not happy with the referee’s decision. But the game rolls on. Gokulam is seeing a lot more of the ball now as Mumbai players lose their focus ever so slightly. 

  • January 11, 2024 14:34
    Controversial moment!

    Freekick from a crossing position for Mumbai City. Van Nieff swings it in. But Gokulam clears their lines well enough. Now a corner for Mumbai. Once again it is swung in from Van Nieff. Valpuia makes a run to the back post and heads it in. Mumbai City draws level. 

    Oh wait!. Gokulam claims there was a whistle before the header, which distracted their defence. The referee agrees to it and the goal is disallowed. 

    33’ GKFC 1-0 MCFC

  • January 11, 2024 14:29
    28’

    Mumbai has up the ante. Noguera is finding himself on the ball quite a lot now. Bouba loses the ball cheaply now. But Mumbai can’t make the chance count, after Vinit Rai loses the ball while attempting to charge into the box. 

  • January 11, 2024 14:25
    GOAL
    GOAL!!

    Alex Sanchez looks to lead a counter attack. He gives a back pass to Azza. But the reverse pass from Azza, aimed for Sanchez is a misdirected one. 

    But Gokulam gets the lead, against the run of the play. A long freekick is headed goal-bound by Bouba. It ricochets off the post and Alex Sanchez is there to head in an easy finish. 

    GKFC 1-0 MCFC

  • January 11, 2024 14:21
    20’

    Mumbai City comfortable on possession. They keep moving the ball back and forth. Attack down the right flank. Cross from Sanjeev Stalin to a dangerous territory. Luckily for Gokulam, none of the Mumbai attackers made a run for that cross. 

  • January 11, 2024 14:16
    16’

    Gokulam Kerala defender Aminou Bouba tries to unlock the City defence with a long ball. But he overhits the pass resulting in a easy gather for Lachenpa. First shot from Gokulam now. Cross from the right flank and forward Alex Sanchez gets his head onto it. Easy save for Lachenpa there. 

  • January 11, 2024 14:13
    12’

    Chance Missed!

    Mistake from Rishad, who loses the ball at the edge of the box. Gurkirat Singh pounces on the ball. But he drags his right-footed shot wide of the post. Lucky break for Gokulam Kerala. 

  • January 11, 2024 14:10
    10’

    El Khayati is causing Gokulam Kerala some trouble down the left-hand side. Gokulam defender Abdul Hakku is forced into action multiple times, already, to prevent the Dutch attacker from making a penalty box entry. 

  • January 11, 2024 14:08
    7’

    Gokulam Kerala unable to break free. They are not helped by some sloppy passing, which has prevented them from holding onto the possession for long. A mistake from goalkeeper Avilash gives Mumbai City a cheap throw-in the attacking third. 

  • January 11, 2024 14:05
    4’

    Mumbai City with the early control on possession. They zip the ball around the turf with some good passes to put the early pressure on Gokulam. 

    Mumbai wins the first corner of the day. El Khayati whips it in. Cross deep into the cross. The goalkeeper claws it away. Nathan Rodrigues hits the rebound high. 

  • January 11, 2024 14:02
    Kickoff

    Mumbai City in its blue outfit, Gokulam Kerala in the green colours. And the game kicks off!

  • January 11, 2024 13:56
    Mumbai City FC parts way with Greg Stewart

    Mumbai City FC parts way with Greg Stewart

    Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC announced on Wednesday that it has mutually parted ways with Scottish midfielder Greg Stewart.

  • January 11, 2024 13:49
    Here is how Gokulam will lineup!
  • January 11, 2024 13:32
    Here is Mumbai’s starting 11
  • January 11, 2024 13:31
    All set for the showdown!
  • January 11, 2024 13:01
    Live Streaming Info

    How can you watch the match in India?

    The Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mumbai City FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Channel (TV).

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gokulam Kerala vs Mumbai City, Live Score: Kalinga Super Cup match updates; GKFC 1-0 MCFC at half-time
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Results, goal-scorers from pre-tournament friendlies
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australian Open fitness fears for Norrie after Auckland pullout
    AFP
  4. Rhythm Sangwan bags India’s 16th quota place in shooting for Paris 2024 Olympics
    PTI
  5. NBA roundup: Celtics makes history at home, defeats Wolves in OT
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Gokulam Kerala vs Mumbai City, Live Score: Kalinga Super Cup match updates; GKFC 1-0 MCFC at half-time
    Team Sportstar
  2. Attack-minded Egypt enters AFCON with renewed confidence
    Reuters
  3. Self-belief behind Liverpool’s comeback wins, says Klopp
    Reuters
  4. Italian Cup: Lazio beats Roma 1-0 to reach semis; Atalanta wins 2-1 at Milan
    AP
  5. League Cup: Liverpool comes back to beat Fulham 2-1 in semifinal first leg
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gokulam Kerala vs Mumbai City, Live Score: Kalinga Super Cup match updates; GKFC 1-0 MCFC at half-time
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Results, goal-scorers from pre-tournament friendlies
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australian Open fitness fears for Norrie after Auckland pullout
    AFP
  4. Rhythm Sangwan bags India’s 16th quota place in shooting for Paris 2024 Olympics
    PTI
  5. NBA roundup: Celtics makes history at home, defeats Wolves in OT
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment