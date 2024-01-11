Gokulam Kerala vs Mumbai City, Live Score: Kalinga Super Cup match updates; GKFC 1-0 MCFC at half-time

Controversial moment!

Freekick from a crossing position for Mumbai City. Van Nieff swings it in. But Gokulam clears their lines well enough. Now a corner for Mumbai. Once again it is swung in from Van Nieff. Valpuia makes a run to the back post and heads it in. Mumbai City draws level.

Oh wait!. Gokulam claims there was a whistle before the header, which distracted their defence. The referee agrees to it and the goal is disallowed.

33’ GKFC 1-0 MCFC