Greek football without spectators till February in violence crackdown

Greek football matches will be played behind closed doors until February 12 in an attempt to clamp down on violence at sports events the government announced on Monday.

The decision came after a police officer was severely injured last week when rival fans clashed during a volleyball game in Athens, the latest in a series of incidents in the country.

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said the measure could also extend “on a case-by-case basis to European matches involving Greek teams”.

High-resolution cameras and electronic entry systems with verification of supporters’ identities will also be installed at all stadiums, according to the government.

“For a number of years, criminals posing as fans have committed serious crimes, seriously injuring and killing people,” said Marinakis.

A volleyball game between Athens rivals Olympiakos and Panathinaikos was abandoned on Thursday as fighting between fans erupted outside the arena.

A 31-year-old police officer was hospitalised in a “critical” condition after reportedly being struck in the thigh by a flare.

Police took more than 400 people in for questioning, the majority of whom were released on Saturday.

An 18-year-old was arrested on Sunday accused of shooting the flare which seriously injured the police officer. He will appear in court later this week and faces a charge of “attempted murder”.