MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Greek football without spectators till February in violence crackdown

The decision came after a police officer was severely injured last week when rival fans clashed during a volleyball game in Athens, the latest in a series of incidents in the country.

Published : Dec 11, 2023 18:01 IST , Athens - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Clash between fans and police during the Panathinaikos and Olympiakos match.
FILE PHOTO: Clash between fans and police during the Panathinaikos and Olympiakos match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Clash between fans and police during the Panathinaikos and Olympiakos match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Greek football matches will be played behind closed doors until February 12 in an attempt to clamp down on violence at sports events the government announced on Monday.

The decision came after a police officer was severely injured last week when rival fans clashed during a volleyball game in Athens, the latest in a series of incidents in the country.

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said the measure could also extend “on a case-by-case basis to European matches involving Greek teams”.

High-resolution cameras and electronic entry systems with verification of supporters’ identities will also be installed at all stadiums, according to the government.

Read | La Liga game between Granada and Athletic Bilbao suspended after fan dies in the stands

“For a number of years, criminals posing as fans have committed serious crimes, seriously injuring and killing people,” said Marinakis.

A volleyball game between Athens rivals Olympiakos and Panathinaikos was abandoned on Thursday as fighting between fans erupted outside the arena.

A 31-year-old police officer was hospitalised in a “critical” condition after reportedly being struck in the thigh by a flare.

Police took more than 400 people in for questioning, the majority of whom were released on Saturday.

An 18-year-old was arrested on Sunday accused of shooting the flare which seriously injured the police officer. He will appear in court later this week and faces a charge of “attempted murder”.

Related stories

Related Topics

Olympiakos /

Panathinaikos

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Greek football without spectators till February in violence crackdown
    AFP
  2. England announces 16 member squad for India Test series
    Team Sportstar
  3. Reece James’ injury adds to Chelsea’s woes
    Reuters
  4. I-League 2023-24: Gokulam FC defence loses 3-0 against Real Kashmir in frigid Srinagar weather
    Team Sportstar
  5. U19 World Cup 2024: ICC announces revised schedule as tournament heads to South Africa
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Greek football without spectators till February in violence crackdown
    AFP
  2. Reece James’ injury adds to Chelsea’s woes
    Reuters
  3. France confirms Euro 2024 warm-up game with Germany
    Reuters
  4. Maziya vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Highlights, AFC Cup 2023-24: Raif Ahmed’s stunner hands Maziya first ever win over Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wilson return a silver lining for fatigued Newcastle
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Greek football without spectators till February in violence crackdown
    AFP
  2. England announces 16 member squad for India Test series
    Team Sportstar
  3. Reece James’ injury adds to Chelsea’s woes
    Reuters
  4. I-League 2023-24: Gokulam FC defence loses 3-0 against Real Kashmir in frigid Srinagar weather
    Team Sportstar
  5. U19 World Cup 2024: ICC announces revised schedule as tournament heads to South Africa
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment