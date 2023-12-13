MagazineBuy Print

Guardiola, Wiegman among finalists for FIFA Best men’s and women’s coach awards

Guardiola is a firm favourite after City won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles last season while Wiegman -- a three-times winner -- is the current holder of the women's coach award.

Published : Dec 13, 2023 20:45 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Mancherster City’s coach Pep Guardiola leaves after a press conference in Belgrade on December 12, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Mancherster City's coach Pep Guardiola leaves after a press conference in Belgrade on December 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mancherster City’s coach Pep Guardiola leaves after a press conference in Belgrade on December 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Manchester City’s treble-winning coach Pep Guardiola and England women manager Sarina Wiegman are among the finalists for The Best FIFA men’s coach and women’s coach awards, world soccer’s governing body said on Wednesday.

Guardiola is a firm favourite after City won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles last season while Wiegman -- a three-times winner -- is the current holder of the women’s coach award.

Wiegman led England to yet another major final when they reached the summit clash at the Women’s World Cup, where they lost to Spain.

Also up for the women’s coach award is Jonatan Giraldez, who led the Barcelona women’s team to the league title with just one loss all season while they also won their second Champions League crown.

Chelsea coach Emma Hayes is the third finalist after another successful season where they won the FA Women’s Super League and the FA Cup.

ALSO READ | First finalists for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 revealed

Hayes will be leaving Chelsea in May to take up the role of head coach of the United States women’s national team.

In the men’s category, Guardiola is joined by Simone Inzaghi who led Inter Milan to the Champions League final while they also lifted the Coppa Italia.

The third finalist is Luciano Spalletti, who ended Napoli’s 33-year Scudetto drought when they won the Serie A title with five games to spare.

The winners will be crowned on Jan. 15 in London.

