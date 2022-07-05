ISL 2022-23: Halicharan Narzary signs new one-year deal with Hyderabad FC

Halicharan Narzary, who scored the match-winning penalty for Hyderabad FC in the 2022 ISL final, signed a new contract with the club on Tuesday.

“I am super excited to extend my stay with this wonderful club,” said Narzary after signing the deal which will see him play till 2022-23 season.

“I am thrilled to be a part of this group again and I cannot wait for the new season to get started,” Narzary said.

The 28-year-old is one of the most experienced wingers in the country with 84 appearances to his name in the ISL.

He joined Hyderabad FC back in 2020 and has been a regular on the team sheet for Manolo Marquez.

Narzary played every game in his first season at the club.

Last season, he picked up an injury in the first game of the season and missed a few months of action. Narzary fought back from injury, and helped the team in the final games of the league stage, before scoring the all-important penalty in the ISL final.

The 28-year-old also has 27 appearances for the national team.