‘You made me proud’: Antonio Conte all praise of Tottenham captain Harry Kane for new feat 

Harry Kane became Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer, going past Jimmy Greaves’ tally of 266 goals.

Team Sportstar
06 February, 2023 13:10 IST
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte and Harry Kane.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte and Harry Kane. | Photo Credit: REUTERS and Getty Images

Harry Kane achieved the remarkable of feat of becoming Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer with his goal in the 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

It was Kane’s 267th goal for the club, taking him just past Jimmy Greaves’ tally. Greaves played for Tottenham from 1961 to 1970.

After his latest feat, Kane talked to his manager Antonio Conte, who is currently in Italy after having his gallbladder removed on Wednesday, over a phone call.

Conte, praising Kane, said, “You made me proud.” A delighted Kane replied, “Ah, thank you.”

‘He is a GOAT’

The assistant coach Cristian Stellini, who is managing Tottenham in Conte’s absence, meanwhile, said, “Harry Kane, in his DNA, he has football. “He understands football in every moment. He can play in any position.”

“He is a GOAT (greatest of all time) in this league, in this sport. He is a great example,” an excited Stellini said.

Kane now has 200 Premier League goals to his credit which made him only the third player to attain the tally after Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208).

The England captain scored his first goal for the Spurs in December 2011.

Kane later expressed his views about his achievement on Sky Sports. “It is a great feeling. When I started playing regularly it was not even in my imagination to score 200 Premier League goals and I have a few more years left so hopefully there are more to come. [Jimmy Greaves] is a complete hero, one of the best strikers to play the game so to be in that conversation is special. And to overtake him is a huge moment for me.”

