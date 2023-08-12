MagazineBuy Print

Harry Kane starts on the bench for Bayern Munich against Leipzig in German Super Cup final

On the same day he was confirmed as signing for Bayern, Kane might get his first minutes as a substitute in the season-opening game between Bundesliga champion Bayern and last season’s German Cup winner Leipzig.

Published : Aug 12, 2023 23:35 IST , MUNICH - 2 MINS READ

AP
Bayern’s Harry Kane, right, greets spectators prior to the German Super Cup final between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.
Bayern's Harry Kane, right, greets spectators prior to the German Super Cup final between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bayern’s Harry Kane, right, greets spectators prior to the German Super Cup final between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. | Photo Credit: AP

England captain Harry Kane could make a quick debut for Bayern Munich against Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday after he was named on the bench.

On the same day he was confirmed as signing for Bayern, Kane might get his first minutes as a substitute in the season-opening game between Bundesliga champion Bayern and last season’s German Cup winner Leipzig.

Victory would give Kane the first trophy of his career after near-misses in the Premier League and Champions League at Tottenham. The Super Cup generally isn’t considered a major competition.

“First run out. Feeling good. Looking forward to the game later,” Kane posted on social media earlier after his first training session with the Bayern team.

DORTMUND BEATS PART-TIMERS

While Kane was stealing the show in Munich, Bayern’s title rival Borussia Dortmund started its season with a 6-1 win over fourth-tier Schott Mainz’s team of part-time players in the first round of the German Cup. Sébastien Haller scored twice for Dortmund and midfielder Marcel Sabitzer had a goal on his debut after signing from Bayern.

Bayer Leverkusen beat Teutonia Ottensen 8-0 in coach Xabi Alonso’s first game since extending his contract. Werder Bremen lost 3-2 to third-tier Viktoria Cologne on an added-time goal after playing with 10 men following Amos Pieper’s 11th-minute red card. Stuttgart beat Balingen 4-0.

Top-division teams cannot play each other in the first round of the German Cup and must play away at lower-division clubs. Bayern and Leipzig’s Super Cup commitments mean they won’t play their first-round German Cup games until late September.

