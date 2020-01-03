Kane could face lengthy lay-off due to hamstring injury, feels Mourinho

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho expects striker Harry Kane to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

The England captain suffered the blow in the defeat at Southampton on New Year's Day, when he had to be substituted in the second half.

Final results on the seriousness of the injury have yet to reach Mourinho, but he cannot see a scenario where it would be positive.

"Maybe later today we have news, but if you ask me my feeling, good news or bad news, I am more on bad news than good news," Mourinho said on Friday.

"Kane leaving a match the way he did it, he didn’t think twice, it took him two seconds to realise the severity of his situation," he added.

Record signing Tanguy Ndombele also came off against Southampton after picking up a hip injury. Like Kane, Ndombele will miss the FA Cup third-round match at Middlesbrough on Sunday. Midfielder Eric Dier could return after recovering from a virus, while forward Son Heung-min has completed a suspension.