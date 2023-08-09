MagazineBuy Print

West Ham agrees deal in principle with Man United for Maguire - report

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag last month stripped Maguire of the captaincy after the 30-year-old made only eight Premier League starts last season

Published : Aug 09, 2023 15:28 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Maguire has become surplus to requirements at United and needs playing time to remain in England manager Gareth Southgate’s plans for the Euro 2024 championships.
Maguire has become surplus to requirements at United and needs playing time to remain in England manager Gareth Southgate's plans for the Euro 2024 championships. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Maguire has become surplus to requirements at United and needs playing time to remain in England manager Gareth Southgate’s plans for the Euro 2024 championships. | Photo Credit: Reuters

West Ham United has agreed a deal in principle with Premier League rivals Manchester United for England defender Harry Maguire, media reported on Wednesday.

Sky Sports television and the BBC said the deal was worth around 30 million pounds ($38 million) and personal terms were not expected to be a problem.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag last month stripped Maguire of the captaincy after the 30-year-old made only eight Premier League starts last season, spending much of the time on the bench or injured.

READ: Germany can deliver at Euro 2024 despite current bad form: German FA

Maguire has become surplus to requirements at United and needs playing time to remain in England manager Gareth Southgate’s plans with the Euro 2024 championships looming next year.

“Inevitably it’s not a situation that can continue forever,” Southgate said in May of a player who has 57 senior caps for England.

The world’s most expensive defender when United signed him from Leicester City for 80 million pounds in 2019, Maguire’s contract is due to end in 2025.

The Premier League season kicks off on Friday with promoted Burnley hosting champions Manchester City.

Harry Maguire /

Manchester United /

West Ham United

  1. ‘Sports cannot destroy relations’: Hockey stars from either side of border advocate revival of India vs Pakistan Tests
    Abhishek Saini
  2. West Ham agrees deal in principle with Man United for Maguire - report
    Reuters
  3. Germany can deliver at Euro 2024 despite current bad form: German FA
    Reuters
  4. India can now physically match best hockey teams in the world, feels assistant coach Halkett
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. After missing chance to play together, brothers Rehan and Imran unite to steer Pakistan hockey again
    Abhishek Saini
Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
  1. West Ham agrees deal in principle with Man United for Maguire - report
    Reuters
  2. Germany can deliver at Euro 2024 despite current bad form: German FA
    Reuters
  3. Liverpool skipper Van Dijk understands ‘doubts’ over lack of recruitment
    Reuters
  4. Mbappe contract dispute overshadows start of Ligue 1 season
    AFP
  5. Spanish midfielder Iniesta joins Emirates Club
    Reuters
