Renard resigns as Saudi Arabia coach

Renard, 54, took over Saudi Arabia in July 2019, and led the team to a famous 2-1 win over eventual winners Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

Reuters
29 March, 2023 09:37 IST
Frenchman Renard is close to taking over the France women’s team, who will participate in this year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from July 20th, the SAFF president said.

Herve Renard has resigned as Saudi Arabia coach, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) said on Tuesday.

The federation agreed to terminate Renard’s contract at his request, it said in a statement on Twitter.

“A legal settlement has been reached to end the contract between the two parties. The President and Board of Directors of SAFF wish for Mr. Renard every success in his future career,” it added.

Messi scores 100th international goal for Argentina

“(Renard) has an offer from the French federation and expressed his desire to take this Opportunity,” Yasser Al-Misehal told Saudi Sports Channel (SSC) on Tuesday.

“We were informed four days before the current International calendar and I received a letter from the French Federation, and consulted with a number of members of the Board of Directors, and we decided to accept this request,” Al-Misehal added.

“I would like to thank everybody in Saudi for their support during almost four years,” Renard told reporters after a 2-1 defeat to Bolivia on Tuesday.

“I think I did the maximum with the team. I can’t reach another level so I prefer to be honest with everybody. Thank you again it was fantastic time.”

