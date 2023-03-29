Messi scores 100th international goal for Argentina

Argentina captain Lionel Messi scored his 100th international goal for his country in a friendly match against Curacao on Wednesday.

Messi opened the scoring in the 20th minute of the match to give his team a 1-0 lead. He added to his tally by scoring his 101st and 102nd goals in the 33rd and 37th minute, respectively to bag a first-half hat-trick.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who led Argentina to a World Cup win in Qatar, achieved another personal milestone in his last friendly match against Panama. He found the net with a delicious freekick to score his 800th career goal, leading his team to a 2-0 win.

Messi ranks third in the all-time list of top international goalscorers, behind the second-placed Ali Daei of Iran (109) and leader Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (122).