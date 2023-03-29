International

Messi scores 100th international goal for Argentina

Argentina captain Lionel Messi scored his 100th international goal for his country in a friendly match against Curacao on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
29 March, 2023 05:28 IST
File Photo: Messi ranks third in the all-time list of top international goalscorers, behind the second-placed Ali Daei of Iran (109) and leader Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (122). 

File Photo: Messi ranks third in the all-time list of top international goalscorers, behind the second-placed Ali Daei of Iran (109) and leader Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (122).

FOLLOW ARGENTINA VS CURACAO LIVE

Messi opened the scoring in the 20th minute of the match to give his team a 1-0 lead. He added to his tally by scoring his 101st and 102nd goals in the 33rd and 37th minute, respectively to bag a first-half hat-trick.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who led Argentina to a World Cup win in Qatar, achieved another personal milestone in his last friendly match against Panama. He found the net with a delicious freekick to score his 800th career goal, leading his team to a 2-0 win.

Messi ranks third in the all-time list of top international goalscorers, behind the second-placed Ali Daei of Iran (109) and leader Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (122).

