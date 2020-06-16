Gokulam Kerala parts ways with coach Valera

Gokulam Kerala has parted ways with coach Fernando Santiago Valera. The Spaniard, who had left the club in 2018, had returned to take charge last season.

However, it turned out to be a disappointing season for the Kerala outfit. Valera's boys had scored a stunning triumph at the Durand Cup in Kolkata last year, but had a disappointing campaign in the I-League, where the side finished sixth.

The team management wasn't happy with that show, as it had spent more on its players than ever before and had high expectations.

Another reason for Gokulam not to renew the contract with Valera was the coach's salary. The management wasn't willing to pay what he demanded.

Apparently, there were some other conditions from Valera that were not acceptable to the Gokulam management. The club is now considering the few CVs that it has received to fill the vacant slot.