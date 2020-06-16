Football Football Gokulam Kerala parts ways with coach Valera The team management wasn't happy with the side's performance in the I-League, where it finished sixth. P.K. Ajith Kumar KOZHIKODE 16 June, 2020 16:31 IST File picture of Fernando Santiago Valera. - Special Arrangement P.K. Ajith Kumar KOZHIKODE 16 June, 2020 16:31 IST Gokulam Kerala has parted ways with coach Fernando Santiago Valera. The Spaniard, who had left the club in 2018, had returned to take charge last season.However, it turned out to be a disappointing season for the Kerala outfit. Valera's boys had scored a stunning triumph at the Durand Cup in Kolkata last year, but had a disappointing campaign in the I-League, where the side finished sixth.READ: Gokulam Kerala organises online training programme for kidsThe team management wasn't happy with that show, as it had spent more on its players than ever before and had high expectations.Another reason for Gokulam not to renew the contract with Valera was the coach's salary. The management wasn't willing to pay what he demanded.Apparently, there were some other conditions from Valera that were not acceptable to the Gokulam management. The club is now considering the few CVs that it has received to fill the vacant slot. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos