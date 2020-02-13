I-League leader Mohun Bagan looking for fifth-straight win against NEROCA

Former champion Mohun Bagan will be looking to consolidate its lead in the I-League standings when it hosts NEROCA FC at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday. Remaining unbeaten in the last nine matches, Mohun Bagan coach Kibu Vicuna will be hoping his side wraps up the fifth-straight win to go 11 points clear of currently second placed Punjab FC.

Mohun Bagan enjoys a good home record winning four of the five matches it has played at Kalyani, it present home. Barring the loss (2-4) against Churchill Brothers in the first outing, Mohun Bagan has won the next four engagements.

Vicuna said that the last win (1-0) against a strong side like Punjab FC should better the confident of his side when it meets NEROCA, which is currently 10th in the table. “The match against Punjab was not easy and we were rewarded for being more consistent. We should look to preserve our game against our next opponent and get a favourable result,” Vicuna said.

On the other hand NEROCA has remained quite inconsistent losing three of its previous five matches. This included losing 0-3 against Mohun Bagan. After three consecutive loses Neroca, coached by Gift Raikhan, made some recovery beating local rival Trau FC 5-0. But it slipped again playing a goalless draw against Indian Arrows at home in the last outing.

“Football is all about fighting and every match is a new challenge. It is true that we lost against Mohun Bagan at our home but we will try our best to reverse the result here,” Raikhan said.