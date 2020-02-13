IWL: KRYPHSA, Gokulam Kerala meet in summit clash

KRYPHSA FC will take on Gokulam Kerala FC in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) final at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Friday.

KRYPHSA boasts of the best defence in the competition, conceding just once until now -- against Kenkre in the semifinal. The trio of Sweety Devi, Lilthoingambi Devi and Pakpi Devi has been stellar at the back, amply aided by the orchestrator Anju Tamang and midfield metronome Babysana Devi.

“My girls have been together at this club for more than 10 years," said KRYPHSA coach Chaoba Devi. "We have a good understanding and chemistry amongst ourselves.”

Gokulam, on the other hand, has been prolific in front of the goal, scoring 31 times across five group-stage matches and one last-four clash. Talismanic forward Sabitra Bhandari and Kamala Devi have combined to score 28 of their team's 31 goals.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be in the final," said Gokulam coach P.V. Priya. "The semifinal win against Sethu wasn’t easy, given that they are the defending champions and our southern rivals. Getting that result has given us immense confidence."

Match kicks-off at 2 p.m.