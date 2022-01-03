I-League postponed for six weeks after Covid outbreak

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) League Committee has announced the postponement of the ongoing season of the I-League for another six weeks in light of the rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

Last week, the league was suspended for a round after a Covid outbreak in the bio-bubble in Kolkata where the tournament began from December 26.

"The League will have a review meeting after 4 weeks to take stock of the situation," said an AIFF statement.

"AIFF Sports Medical Committee member Dr. Harsh Mahajan informed the clubs that with the number of positive cases rising all over the country exponentially, the new covid norms and restrictions being implemented by the Government of West Bengal, and with the philosophy of AIFF not allowing any compromise with the health and safety of the players and officials, it’s prudent that the I-League 2021-22 be postponed by at least 6 weeks, a fact which was corroborated by all the participating clubs in the meeting," added the statement.

The protocol of the bio bubble will continue till January 7, as all teams will be tested again on January 5, and teams can travel back to their respective destinations once they are tested negative. Players and officials who have tested positive in the team hotels who have already been isolated will be treated, and quarantined in Kolkata as per the health parameters laid down and will be allowed to leave the bubble after they test negative.