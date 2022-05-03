I-League: Rajasthan United snatches last gasp win against Sreenidi Deccan

Rajasthan United came from behind to net a last-minute goal against Sreenidi Deccan and win 2-1 in a chaotic I-League match at the Kalyani Stadium here on Tuesday.

Both the sides were locked 1-1 till the 90 minute with Vanlalbiaa Chhangte (34th) scoring for Deccan FC, while Rajasthan equalised three minutes later through Anil Chawan.

Eight minutes were added on and chaos ensued in the final minute of stoppage time when coach Fernando Varela was shown a red card, apparently for dissent.

As the Sreenidi coach was fuming while walking away from the dugout, Rajasthan capitalised on the distraction.

A long ball was played into the Sreenidi box and an awkward bounce made it difficult to clear or to collect as Pedro Manzi got on the end of it and slid the ball into the net from an extremely acute angle to snatch the winner.

A win for Rajasthan United after two back-to-back losses saw them cut the gap against Sreenidi down to just one point.

However, Sreenidi Deccan do have a game in hand.