I-League: Danish Farooq's winner lifts Real Kashmir to third

Real Kashmir FC maintained its excellent home record with a 1-0 victory over NEROCA FC at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Local boy Danish Farooq scored what turned out to be the match-winning goal in the 42nd minute.

The result takes Real Kashmir to the third place on the I-League standings with 22 points, while NEROCA remains in the relegation spot (10th) with 15 points.

Tributes poured in from the stands and the Kashmir squad for young midfielder Ritwik Kumar Das, who missed the match following the untimely death of his father. Chesterpoul Lyngdoh took his place in the XI, accounting for the only alteration David Robertson made to his line-up.

NEROCA manager Gift Raikhan, on the other hand, made three changes. Chanso Horam and Zodingliana Ralte were reinstated in midfield, while Ronald Singh started ahead of Boubacar Diarra up front.

The host threatened early and had the better of the exchanges. The first chance arrived in the seventh minute, when Bazie Arman’s wayward clearance turned out to be a good cross-field delivery for Mason Robertson instead. The Scotsman latched onto it and went for the spectacular on the volley from the edge of the box, finding the side-netting.

A bizarre turn of events ensued four minutes later. NEROCA’s Ousmane Diawara was shown a straight red. The players pleaded his case and after a brief consultation with the assistant referee, the red card was overturned, much to Gift Raikhan’s relief.

NEROCA did trouble the Kashmir backline on occasions. In the 20th minute, Pritam Singh made a good run and after seemingly running out of ideas, he squared it across for Zodingliana, who whipped in a low delivery across goal. Ronald Singh got his outstretched foot to the end of the cross but Kashmir keeper Phurba Lachenpa was alert to the danger and did well to keep it out.

The deadlock was broken in the 42th minute, when Chesterpaul Lyngdoh’s cross found Danish completely unmarked and the local lad made no mistake with his headed finish across goal to put his side ahead.

Danish could have made it two in the dying seconds of stoppage time but was denied by some fine goalkeeping. It was yet another cross-field delivery from Bazie Armand that created the opening, as Danish latched on to it and tried chipping keeper Bishorjit Singh, but to his credit, the NEROCA custodian pulled off an outstanding double save – first getting the sting away from the chip by going full-stretch and second running back towards goal and palming it away, which turned out to be the last piece of action before the break.

The Snow Leopards remained in pursuit of a two-goal cushion, but were denied by a narrow margin. In the 52nd minute, Chesterpaul Lyngdoh made a good overlapping run, coming to Higginbotham’s aid who had been closed down by three orange shirts near the touchline.

The Englishman fed Lyngdoh through with a delightful back-flick, crossing it into the box looking for Robin Singh. The veteran forward won the aerial battle against the 'keeper but his header was cleared off the line in spectacular fashion by Govin Singh.

NEROCA didn’t give up on the chase, and had its moments. Imran Khan tried his luck from distance but Lachenpa was equal to it, making a fine save.

The host, however, was the better team on the afternoon and could have added at least one more. Goal-scorer Danish had a wonderful opportunity on the break and with only the keeper to beat, placed his shot straight at him.

Loveday Okechukwu had a speculative crack from his own half and the ambition almost paid dividends, as his effort landed on the roof of the net, saving the blushes of keeper Bishorjit.