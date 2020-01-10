I-League: Krizo helps Real Kashmir secure 1-1 draw against Punjab FC

Real Kashmir secured a hard-fought draw (1-1) against Punjab FC in its I-League contest in Srinagar.

Real Kashmir bounced back with an equaliser through Krizo in the 62nd minute after Punjab FC's goal in the 21 minute. The TRC Turf Ground, where the match was being held, erupted with joy as Gnohere Krizo calmly collected an aerial pass and placed it past the Punjab goalkeeper with ease.

It was an evenly contested game from the start as both teams held equal possession in the first 15 minutes. Makan Winkle Chote's right-footed shot from the centre of the box found the back of the net; this was Chote's second goal this season.

The host created a flurry of chances in search of the equaliser but couldn't find the target and trailed 0-1 at half time. The scenario was to change, however, later on.

'Tough game'

Commenting on Real Kashmir's performance, co-founder Sandeep Chattoo said, “We played extremely well. It was a tough game but we managed to play out a draw. We thank the home crowd for turning up on a Friday in huge numbers and being so polite and well behaved.”

Real Kashmir is now placed eighth, with six points from five games. Punjab retains its third position in the league, with 10 points.