I-League: TRAU registers first win; Aizawl, Churchill share spoils

Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC registered a magnificent comeback victory over its city rival NEROCA FC at the Khuman Lumpak Stadium on Wednesday.

Boubacar Diarra gave the visitor the lead in the 9th minute before Naocha Singh equalised for TRAU in the 41st minute. Krishnananda Singh headed home for the host in the 64th minute, which turned out to be the match-winner.

Early into the game, NEROCA took charge as it found the opening goal in the ninth minute. Sushil Meitei delivery inside the box was met with a ferocious left-footed volley from Boubacar Diarra, which left the goalkeeper with no chance as Gift Raikhan’s men struck first blood.

In the 41st minute, Princewill Emeka displayed some neat footwork on the left flank and delivered a cross which was met inside the six-yard box by an outstretched leg of Naocha Singh. This gave TRAU its equaliser going into half-time.

In the 64th minute, the stadium erupted into a frenzy of celebration as TRAU took the lead through Krishnananda Singh, who soared the highest to head home a corner by Angousana Luwang, leaving Devon Phillip in goal stranded.

The victory took TRAU to ninth place in league standings, one above Neroca, which drops to tenth.

Aizawl, Churchill play out thrilling draw

Despite the draw, Churchill Brothers leads the league points table. - AIFF Media

Aizawl and Churchill Brothers shared spoils in an intense encounter as the match ended in a 2-2 draw. The draw meant Aizawl is now placed fifth on the points table with nine points whereas Churchill Brothers goes to the top of the charts with 10 points.

The match started on a slow note as neither team looked dominant from the onset. The first blood was broken in the 44th minute as a low cross from the right flank by Joe Zoherliana was foiled by the away keeper and it fell to Aizawl’s Abdoulaye Kanoute who made no mistake and tapped the ball into the net from close range. Aizawl went into half-time leading 1-0.

In the second half, Churchill Brothers came out with more attacking intent and looked sharper. In the 64th minute, set-piece expert Israil Gurung delivered a free-kick from the right side of the Aizawl box which produced a dangerous curling strike. At first, the goalkeeper stopped it but the loose ball was tapped in Robert Jr. Primus to level the score at 1-1.

Later, Aizawl fell behind in the 78th minute as a poor defensive clearance by the team resulted in a close-range strike by Vinil Poojary. Just two minutes later, a cross from the left side of the box was spilt by the Churchill keeper and the ball landed for an easy tap in at the feet of Isak Vanlalruatfela, who made no mistake to find the net to make it 2-2.