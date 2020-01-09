I-League: Mohun Bagan downs Arrows to remain on top of standings

Mohun Bangan picked up its fourth consecutive win downing the AIFF development side Indian Arrows by a solitary goal in an I-League match at the Kalyani Stadium on Thursday. Daniel Cyrus found the only goal of the match off a spectacular volley in the first quarter of the action, which gave Mohun Bagan the full quota of points and stay on top of the current standings (with 13 points from six matches).

Bolstered by its win against Real Kashmir at the latter’s home four days ago, Mohun Bagan’s Spanish coach Kibu Vicuna preferred to preserve the winning combination. Taking on the National colts under the charge of former India international S. Venkatesh, Mohun Bagan dominated the proceedings from the start employing a consistent flow of attacks through the flanks.

The goal happened in the 18th minute when Cyrus fired a rasping volley from the top of the box to find the back of the net. The Bagan central back found the opportunity off a rebound when midfielder Nongdamba Naorem’s attempt came off Arrows' defender Bikash Yumnan.

Mohun Bagan could have increased the lead in the 24th minute, but goalkeeper Lalbiaklua Jongte pulled off a fine save to deny Suhair’s effort. The Arrows regrouped after the break and showed some urgency but the equalizer looked far fetched as the experienced Mohun Bagan defence held firm.