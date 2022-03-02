I-League set to resume after a prolonged break

The I-League season will resume after a prolonged break with the start of the second round matches at different venues around the city on Thursday.

The tournament was called off after the first round in the last week of December following an outbreak of COVID infections.

As the action resumes after a 65-day break, defending champion Gokulam Kerala will be looking to preserve its winning form when it takes on Imphal-based NEROCA FC at the Kalyani Stadium in the afternoon (4.30 pm).

The same venue will see another good contest when local outfit Mohammedan Sporting meets former champion Aizawl FC in the evening (7.30 pm).

The third match, which will be played in Naihati Stadium, will have the debutant Sreenidi Deccan FC clashing against another Imphal club Tiddim Road Athletic Union in the afternoon (2 pm).

Gokulam Kerala gave a winning start to its campaign by downing a strong Churchill Brothers by a solitary goal in the first round. The Malabarians have used the interim break to bolster the side by signing Slovenian forward Luka Majcen, who had scored 11 goals for Churchill Brothers last season.

Italian coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese boosted the squad further with the addition of defender Abdul Hakku on loan from the ISL side Kerala Blasters.

The other sides in the competition too have made some additions to their respective squads raising the prospect of a greatly competitive season ahead.